Los Angeles.- The US federal judge. John A. Kronstadt ordered the case reopening and the celebration of a new trial for Raúl López-Álvarezcondemned by murder in 1985 of the anti-narcotics agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarenaaccording to court documents to which EFE had access this Wednesday.

In the last of these texts, advanced by the Milenio newspaper and dated March 23, Kronstadt detailed irregularities by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and decided annul the four charges against López-Álvarezwho will remain in prison without bail pending a new trial.

This must begin within a period of 180 days after March 23 but, according to the judge, probably “additional time will be needed to locate witnesses and evidence” because the last judicial proceeding against the defendant occurred more than 34 years.

In addition, E. Martin Estrada, attorney for the Central District of California, presented last week a status report on the case in which he made official that I would request a new trial with respect to the four charges against the defendant.

Lopez-Alvarez it’s a former judicial police officer from Guadalajara (Mexico) who was arrested on October 26, 1987 in Los Angeles (California, USA) and sentenced to 249 years in jail for aiding, abetting and participating in the kidnapping and murder of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was an agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

However, the defendant acknowledged last year that the statements to Abel Reynoso and Jose Reyes Garciaanother DEA agent and a witness who framed him, were false and the result of a boastful attitude, but that he did not kidnap or kill Camarena.

In addition, since 2019 he has argued that the FBI had committed a series of irregularities during the process that led to his imprisonment and the judge kronstadt He partially agreed with him in another court document dating from February 23.

And it is that the condemnation of Lopez-Alvarez It was based on the evidence of Michael Malone, an agent in charge of the FBI fiber laboratory who said he found hair in a house located in Guadalajara where "Kiki" was murdered.

It could not be shown that these were of Lopez-Alvarezbut it was inferred that he was one of those responsible after the court learned of the alleged false testimony of the convicted person in his conversation with Reynoso and Reyes García.

“Malone’s testimony significantly supported the inference that López-Álvarez’s statements to Reynoso and Reyes García were true and undermined (López-Álvarez’s) defense,” Kronstadt said on February 23, 2023.

In addition, in said judicial document, the magistrate argued that in the Reynoso declaration It was “never” explicitly mentioned that López-Álvarez kidnapped Camarenabut that he was “with those who participated” in the crime.