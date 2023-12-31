The year to come 2024: cast (singers and guests) and New Year's Eve lineup on Rai 1

What is the cast (singers and guests) of L'anno che come 2024, the program with which Rai 1 will celebrate New Year's Eve? Amadeus will host the event broadcast on Rai 1 from 9pm – once again. Alongside him were many guests from the world of TV, music and radio. A cast of music and lightheartedness to bring together different generations in front of the television screens. On the Crotone stage in particular we will see: Annalisa, Paola and Chiara, i Ricchi e Poveri, Il Volo, Sangiovanni, Nino Frassica, The Kolors, Cristiano Malgioglio, Dargen D'Amico, the Autogol, Maninni. Other surprises are possible…

What is the lineup for The Year to Come 2024? The order of exit of the singers and various guests on stage at the New Year's Eve event hosted by Amadeus was not disclosed. Since the event is strictly live, to find out we will only have to follow it live.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the cast (singers and guests) of The Year to Come 2024, but where to see the program live on TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, 31 December 2023, at 9pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.