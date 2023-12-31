Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/31/2023 – 13:50

Starting this Monday (1st), the federal government will resume full PIS/Cofins collection on diesel. The tax had been zero since 2021, but part of the payment was brought forward in September this year. From January 2024, the collection will be full again: around R$0.35 per liter of diesel.

On the 26th, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that the increase should not make the product more expensive for consumers who pay per liter at gas stations. According to him, the increase in the tax burden on diesel will be mitigated by the price reductions already announced by Petrobras.

“This diesel tax increase will be carried out, but the impact [esperado] it’s just over R$0.30”, he said. A few hours earlier, Petrobras had announced a R$0.30 cut in the price of a liter of diesel sold to fuel distributors. According to the company, during the year, the price reduction for distributors reached 22.5%.

“[Essa redução] more than compensates for the reimbursement [que entrará em vigor em] January 1st”, assured Haddad, guaranteeing that there are no reasons for the price to rise with the return of federal tax collection. “On the contrary: there should be a small reduction [do preço final].”

“Everyone should be aware: when there is an argument about a price increase, it has nothing to do with it. We are in a free-market country; prices are not listed. But, with regard to Petrobras prices, this month of December, the price [do diesel] fell more than the January 1st re-encumbrance.”