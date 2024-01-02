Tourism sales in Spain have closed the year 2023 with 949,359 units, falling short of 950,000 sales and without crossing the psychological barrier of one million deliveries. This is 16.7% more than last year, according to Ideauto data released this Tuesday. By channel, the greatest growth is in rental companies, with a growth of 37.5% and 136,016 registered units, followed by the private channel with a growth of 14.5% and 419,528 vehicles. The business channel registered a total of 393,815 vehicles, with a growth of 13.1% compared to last year.

These are slightly lower figures than those expected by manufacturers, since the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC) had planned to close 2023 with approximately 950,000 passenger car registrations, which would represent an increase of 17% compared to 2022.

In terms of fuel, cars with diesel engines have lost prominence, fundamentally giving ground to hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Its sales have fallen by 15% in 2023. The biggest increase is that of gas vehicles, with an increase of 76%, mainly due to the need to opt for the ECO badge from the DGT that vehicles that use this type of fuel have, and to more affordable prices than the current ones. hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Sales of electric vehicles have also registered a significant increase of 69%, although in this case they were based on very low registration figures. Hybrids grew by 26% in sales, and plug-in hybrids by 30.1%.

In general, 12.2% of registered passenger cars corresponded to electrified models, two and a half points more than last year, but far from the 20% of the European average.

By brands, the winner of 2023 has been Toyota, with a total of 79,883 units sold in Spain and a growth of 8.7%. Second position goes to KIA, with 66,245 units, and third place goes to Volkswagen with 67,871 registrations. The ranking of the five most popular brands is closed by Hyundai (58,874 units; -1.1%) and Seat (58,586 units; +19.1%).

By model, the protagonists of the last month have been the MG ZS (2,653 units), Renault Clio (2,360 units) and Dacia Sandero (2,289 units. Although in the annual balance the absolute winner has been the Dacia Sandero, with a cumulative 27,951 registrations and growing more than 34% compared to last year. Second place goes to SEAT with its Arona model and 21,639 registrations, followed in third position by the Toyota Corolla and 19,845 units. In fifth place is the Peugeot 2008 (19,433 units; 24.5%), followed by the Hyundai Tucson (19,097 units), the Toyota C-HR (18,478 units), the Kia Sportage (18,359 units), the Volkswagen T-Roc (17,238 units) and the Seat Ibiza ( 16,644 units).

For the Manufacturers Association Anfac «Spain must overcome the barrier of one million passenger cars sold in 2024. To achieve this, we must continue promoting measures that encourage citizens to be able to advance in the decarbonization commitments, through the renewal of the fleet and the progressive entry of zero and low emission vehicles. From this organization, the most negative aspect of the year that has ended is that the average age of the vehicle fleet has continued to increase. From their point of view, the year 2024 must be the year of decarbonization of the fleet “by promoting measures that encourage the registration of electric vehicles and removing older cars from circulation that penalize the current decarbonization process.”

For the Dealer Association Faconauto The balance with these figures “has been better than expected, but clearly insufficient as it is still far from the pre-pandemic figures. This means that our sector is recovering much slower than other productive sectors such as, for example, tourism. “The supply of vehicles has improved, there are already vehicles on the market, which has generated added demand.” However, they consider that the economic context – with the increase in interest rates and the price of money – has demobilized many families who were not able to change their vehicle last year.

From the Association of Independent Vehicle Distribution Ganvam They value these figures positively since «registrations close in line with the forecasts, registering a significant rebound compared to 2022, but still with more than 300,000 fewer units than we saw before the pandemic. Hence, 2024 must be a year in which the market advances significantly towards recovery so as not to compromise the competitiveness of the sector. From this organization they consider that one of the main measures that must be undertaken is “to replace Moves III with a much more agile and effective demand incentive plan that includes support for used vehicles and allows the aid to be collected at the time of purchase.” the purchase”.

light commercials



Registrations of light commercial vehicles achieved a notable growth of 7.6%, with 13,131 units. In the annual accumulated there are 146,052 units with an increase of 22% compared to 2022.

The business channel, with 10,272 units, is the driving force of sales and rose 11.7% in December. It is also the dominant channel in the year with 106,928 deliveries and an increase of 37.7%. For its part, sales to the self-employed closed 2023 with 26,177 deliveries and a drop of 14.1%.

Registrations of commercial vehicles, buses, coaches and minibuses closed December with an increase of 16.8% and 2,626 units. In the accumulated year, 32,454 units were delivered, which represents a growth of 25.2% compared to 2022. By type of vehicle, industrial vehicles added 28,685 new registrations, increasing by 22.3% compared to 2022. Regarding the buses, coaches and minibuses recorded 380 sales, with a strong growth of 113.5%.

The average CO2 emissions of passenger cars sold in December remain at 112.6 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled, 5.36% lower than the average emissions of new passenger cars sold in the same month of 2022. During 2023, Emissions stand at 117 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled, 2.87% less than the previous year.