Column | The bus driver got hit again

HSL has tried to make passengers understand when they can enter the bus through the middle door, and when not. It's not always enough to act properly.

From Vantaanlaakso The 431 B bus on its way to Elielinaukio arrives at the stop. The body of the car appears to be painted in orange colors.

After all, you don't have to show your ticket to the driver and you can get in through the middle door. This is what HSL has announced. I wrote about it column too at the end of last year.

I put the phone back in my pocket, enter the front door, and I'm about to pass the drivers.

“No ticket to show?” the driver stops.

I wonder a little, but I show the ticket. There seems to be a wavering in this rule too, I think.

“Yeah okay!” the driver says.

I sit in the front of the basket.

Next at the stop, the driver shouts into the back of the car. Someone has come in from the middle.

The driver gets annoyed.

“This is not a body line, front in!” the driver shouts to the passenger.

The passenger will show his ticket to the driver.

“We passengers have been advised that you can enter the orange buses through the middle door,” the woman wonders to the driver.

“This is not a trunk line. The numbers will tell!” the driver screams.

Apparently the driver got the wrong colored bus this morning for one reason or another. It remains unclear how a passenger could know which of HSL's hundreds of lines are trunk lines. For tourists and those coming from other countries, this may be particularly difficult.

Woman says he understands the driver, but asks him to speak more kindly.

“How kind do you have to be here, do you have to start licking ass?” the driver is quiet.

The new year offers new opportunities. HSL should clearly invest more in informing about its reforms.

In the training of those working in customer service, on the other hand, they often emphasized two words. They are “customer” and “service”.