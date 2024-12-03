The Xunta opens another war with the Government and announces a law to retain meteorological powers

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Ángeles Vázquez, has announced that the Xunta will process its own meteorology law if the central government does not transfer to the autonomous administration the powers in this area, which the Galician Executive has been demanding since the DANA that caused a catastrophe in Valencia.

He said this this Tuesday in his appearance, at his own request, in the Parliament of Galicia, where he assured that, if these powers are not transferred to Galicia, they will follow “the same steps” as with the coastal law. In this area, the Xunta drafted a law, which was sent to the Galician Parliament for approval and which was later appealed by the central government. The Constitutional Court ended up endorsing almost all the points of the regional regulation and only considered two: the one that allows wastewater treatment to occupy the public maritime-terrestrial domain as well as the privileged treatment it grants to Galician vessels compared to the rest. .

Vázquez maintains that the Galician Government wants to “advance in early warnings of phenomena”, as well as “deepen its knowledge and raise awareness among citizens and administrations to respond appropriately.” “Our service is very well prepared,” he stressed, according to Europa Press.

The councilor considered that the “logical” thing is for Galicia to resort to its own means, which she describes as “more complete” than those of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), given that it has 160 data collection stations, compared to 52 of the state agency.

Furthermore, in this appearance, the minister stated that the climate law will enter Parliament in the third quarter of 2025 and has advanced that the voluntary carbon credit market “will be raised for approval in the first quarter of 2025.”