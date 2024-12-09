The Galician government has declared a strategic industrial project the new charcoal production plant of Xeal in the Coruña municipality of Dumbría. The initiative foresees an investment of 21.6 million, as well as the creation of 15 direct jobs and as many indirect jobs.

The Xunta maintains that this project will help decarbonize the production process of the ferrosilicon manufacturing plant by allowing the replacement 15,000 tons of mineral coal per year by charcoal from a wood reduction process.

Specifically, it is the eleventh industrial project declared strategic that, together with the previous ones, add up to a global mobilization of more than 2,300 million euros and more than 4,100 jobs.

The company will build a warehouse for wood storage, will have a cutting plant, will install four static dryers that will operate through a water heating system taking advantage of the residual heat from ferrosilicon furnaces.

Once the wood reaches the required moisture values, it will go to one of the 14 production ovens of coal that the new plant will have, which will have a nominal capacity of 1,000 tons per year.

New transformation center

After the conversion process, the resulting charcoal will be cooled before being sent to the raw materials silos, where it will be incorporated to the ferroalloy manufacturing process.

The production plant foresees the installation of a new transformation center while taking advantage of the electrical connection and the low voltage network of the facilities for the production of ferroalloys. As for the water supplywill be carried out from the network that supplies the current facilities.