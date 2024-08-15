The second signing of the semester was completed for Tigers. The set of Veljko Paunovic closed the incorporation of Rafael Guerrero as a new feline player, who ends his stay in Blue Cross and that comes under the shelter of Gerardo Torrado to the institution.
The young Mexican landed this Thursday and immediately joins the Monterrey institution, because according to MultimediaThe defender arrives as a free agent and with the aim of providing the Serbian coach with more alternatives in the defensive zone.
Rafa Guerrero becomes the first direct bet of Roasted as sporting director, so it is expected that he will arrive with a good reputation in the eyes of Paunovic and can give rotation to the starting center backs Tigers.
Rafael Guerrero He is a 21-year-old central defender, with an enviable height of 1.85 meters tall and capable of playing in both sides of the defense, who already shone in the under-17, under-18 and under-20 teams Blue Crossa place where Gerardo Torrado’s eyes were filled.
Although it emerged from the quarry of the Xolos from Tijuanawhere he was born, since 2017 he has lived in Mexico City, after being incorporated by The Machinea club that gave him the opportunity to debut in the first division of the Liga MX.
Rafa Guerrero He made his debut in the first team in the Concachampions against Forge FC, when he came on as a substitute in the 80th minute; however, his moment came in the Apertura 2022, when he played 9 games dressed in blue.
Rafa Guerrero He has accumulated 27 official matches with Blue Crossfor a total of 1,438 minutes and seven yellow cards. Naturally, he has not yet scored a goal as a professional and it can be said that with Ricardo Ferretti had his greatest opportunities with the first team.
Now he joins the discipline of Tigerswhere he will join as a replacement for Diego Reyes, Juan Jose Purata, Joaquim Henrique and, if it remains, Samir Caetanoas well as Guido Pizarrowho has used the position in recent tournaments.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Rafael #Guerrero #Tigres #center
Leave a Reply