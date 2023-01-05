In a recent viral video circulating on social networks, the scene of a woman running devastatedafter receiving the worst news of his life, the death of his son.

Nobody has bought life, death comes when they least expect it, but losing a child is an insurmountable pain, which is why, in the viral clip, shared by the account (@aestheticsbyyaretd), it was seen the woman rushing to say goodbye to her lifeless son.

The most loyal love that can exist is that of the parents, because their affection is unconditional, so they hope to see them grow and fulfill all their dreams, but when they find out that they will not be able to see the eyes of their offspring, it becomes a pain indescribable.

With the background of the song, “I will miss you, theme of Third Heaven, In the audiovisual material published on TikTok, a woman was shown going to a destination that no one wants to reach, because she would encounter a situation that would completely change her life.

“The longest career of a mother, upon receiving the news that her son is deadthis is pain, not crying for a man, “said the user Yaretd.

During the recording, the lady runs at full speed, impotent for not being able to give her son’s heartbeat back, with a broken heart and an incomplete soul, knowing that her child would be found without signs of life.

Netizens, upon seeing the scene, left messages of condolences, “that is the fear that gives me”, “the greatest pain”, “the race that nobody wants to run”.

The mourning of the loss of a loved one is insurmountable, it is a wound with which you learn to live, but it is never easy, by letting go of a part of yourself.