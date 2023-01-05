Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 5 January 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayThursday 5 January 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, there may be too many shortcomings in love. Be more open and tolerant. At work, assert your reasons by maintaining calm and calm tones. Only in this way can you achieve great things. After all, diplomacy is your forte. Use it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Thursday 5 January 2023), singles can soon experience new and strong emotions. Maybe a one night stand that will make your heart beat faster. Take things as they come and let yourself go! With this sky you can get involved at work.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, excellent stars in love. Emotions are finally the protagonists of your life again! Freelancers will have greater profit margins, so that you can get good financial satisfaction too. Maybe it could be the time to buy a house, as you’ve been waiting for a long time.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, peace has returned to love after days of struggle and discussions. Find complicity with your partner, like it hasn’t happened for a long time. Your hard work will pay off at work. The increase you’ve been waiting for will finally arrive. Set something aside.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 5 January 2023), with this sky you can experience authentic emotions like you haven’t for a long time. Don’t stay closed at home, go out and multiply. At work you have intuitions that will take you far.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love, take the reins of the situation in hand. If a person doesn’t excite you as much as you would like, you do well to sever the ties. At work there is some turmoil but soon some interesting news will enliven your business. You could make huge profits. Take advantage of them and use them well

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 5, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: in love, you take matters into your own hands. New earnings are coming, make good use of them.

