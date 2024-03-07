Here we don't know who – among the ladies Xochitl and Claudia–, will rise with the victory election June 2nd next.

Nor do we know if the 30 million idiots and fanatics who brought the #NarcoPresidenteAMLO They continue in that lethargy of stupidity that made a president president criminal and thief as Lopez Obrador.

We do not know if a person will react positively. aggrieved society by one of the worst governments in historyAs the from Obrador.

And, of course, we are not sure that, among this offended, mocked, deceived and deprived society, the necessary substance will appear at the polls to overthrow all the obstacles that the Palacio dictator has placed in the electoral path.

However, what we do know, because it is visible to everyone, is that, from Palacio, López designed and operated the worst “narco-election” ever known in Mexican history.

A state election accompanied by the criminal force of the president's associates, the drug and crime cartels, who are getting ready to take over not only the #NarcoPresidency, but a greater number of #NarcoGovernors, #NarcoFederalDeputies, #NarcoSenadores and #NarcoMayors.

That is the size of the danger that looms over Mexican democracy and against the institutions of democracy as a whole. And if you doubt it, the signs of the #NarcoHistoricalElection are visible to all: persecution and murder of politicians, candidates, social leaders and journalists.

In addition to the appearance of #NarcoTerrorism, like the one we saw last Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Michoacán – a bomb planted on a road destroyed three people – and the extreme violence against the largest institution of the State; the president, whose Palace was violated for the first time in history by a group of hooded men who ridiculed the military and police, in a clear setup to unleash State violence.

All this without taking into account the uncontrollable crime throughout the country, which confirms that AMLO's, more than a government, is a true criminal cartel that has set itself the task of clinging to power at any price.

But we are not witnessing any news either. No, in the Political Itinerary titled: “Morena, criminal cartel in the electoral ballot”, dated January 9, I warned of what is happening today.

This is what I said: “The main adversary that Mexican opponents will face in the 2024 presidential race is not called Morena and neither are they the owners of the party, their candidates or the president himself.

“No, the true force that the opposition citizen vote will face is the power of organized crime and its #NarcoPartido, its #Narcogovernments and the #NarcoCandidates that the official party will nominate throughout the country…

“And the fact is that, in fact, from its origin, Morena was not conceived and was not born as a conventional political party; a political ideology that seeks to access power. No, the truth is that Morena was always created as a “political cartel”; a mafia group whose ideology is to achieve power through force, violence, extortion and crime.

“For this reason, it is not unreasonable to point out that, on the 2024 electoral ballot, there will not be Morena candidates but rather the “narco-candidates” for whom naive or fanatical voters will vote.

“And now the questions: Why and why murder opposition candidates for elected positions? Everyone knows the answer.

“1.- With the murder of this or that opponent, the owners of criminal “squares” – in municipalities, states or federal positions – send a clear and forceful message: “silver or lead.”

“2.- By murdering an opponent of the official party, Morena leaves the way clear for the “narco-candidates” and guarantees the hegemony of power to the heads of the “dominant squares” where the opponent intended to govern.

“3.- In this way, assassinate opposition candidates; mayors, councilors, local and federal deputies, guarantees victory to the official party and, at the same time, ensures the permanence in power of the dominant cartel.

“And, in case you didn't know, the real battle for 2024 will take place “at the bottom” of the election. That is, in the electoral districts and in the municipalities; territories where organized crime will deploy its force in favor of Morena; votes extracted by “silver and/or lead”…

“But it is not new either, since the same thing happened in the federal elections of 2018 and 2021 and in the state elections of 2022. The problem is the collective forgetfulness that threatens another #NacoEleccionFederal.

“Yes, 2018 was a #NarcoElection, from which NarcoPresident Obrador was elected. And yes, in 2024, on the electoral ballot many idiots will vote for the #NarcoPartidoOficial, called Morena, and for the #NarcoCandidatosClaudia. At the time. (End of quote)

And that is why it forces us to return to the questions: Will we be able, as a society, to defeat the largest electoral army in history at the polls; to the army of organized crime? Or, will we once again be defeated by #NarcoCulture?

At the time.

