Great game on matchday 28 of Serie A between two teams that are having a great season, and that are coming into this clash. For its part, Bologna is possibly the big surprise of this competition, placed fourth in the standings, fighting to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League. Thiago Motta's team has won six consecutive victories, performing at a very good level and with players in great shape, which could put Simone Inzaghi's team in serious trouble.
On the other hand, Inter Milan is flying this season, establishing itself as one of the best teams in European football currently. The team has gone 14 games without losing, and shows great superiority in its matches, so it faces this clash with the hope of continuing its firm path towards achieving the league title, although with one eye on the second leg of round of 16 of the Champions League against Atlético de Madrid.
City: Bologna
Stadium: Renato Dall'Ara
Date: Saturday March 9
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 14:00 in Argentina, 11:00 in Mexico
Referee: Pairetto Di Nichelino
VAR: Mazzoleni and Mariani
More news about Europe's leagues
To be confirmed
ESPN, Star+
ESPN, Star+
Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
1-2V
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
lazio
|
1-2V
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Genoa
|
2-1V
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
0-4V
|
A series
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-0V
|
Champions League
|
Salernitana
|
4-0V
|
A series
Bologna: Soumaoro with a torn cruciate ligament.
Inter de Milan: Cuadrado with an Achilles tendon injury, Sensi with an ankle injury, Çalhanoglu with a muscle injury.
Bologna: Skorupski, Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen, Freuler, Orsolini, Fabbian, Ferguson, Ndoye, Zirkzee.
Inter de Milan: Sommer, Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmián, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Alexis Sánchez, Lautaro Martínez.
Bologna 2-2 Inter Milan
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Bologna #Inter #Milan #Schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply