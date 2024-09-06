The body of the largest goldfish weighing 30 kilograms was found in a pond in Champagne

The world’s largest goldfish has passed away in France. This is about writes Daily Mail.

The lifeless body of a giant orange carp named Carrot was found in a fishing pond at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne. Although the exact age of the fish is unknown, it was thought to be around 20 years old and died of old age.

The carrot gained worldwide recognition for its unusual coloring and size – it weighed 30 kilograms. Some fishermen came to Champagne from far away to catch the giant carp and then release it back into the pond.

Carrot was buried next to her pond and a plaque was erected in her memory. A Bluewater Lakes spokesman said Carrot was “one of a kind”. She left behind a legacy of two fry, one of which already weighs 18 kilograms.

Lee Parker was one of the last to catch Carrot in July. “Absolutely devastating news as I caught her just a few weeks ago. Such a tragic loss. Glad her memory will live on forever,” he wrote.

The carrot was 18 kilograms heavier than a goldfish caught by Jason Fugate in Minnesota, US, in 2019, which was then also named the world’s largest.

Earlier it was reported that a man from the USA was fishing on Beaver Lake, accidentally caught a huge paddlefish and broke the record. The fish weighed more than 57 kilograms.