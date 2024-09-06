HS Vision | Easy access to Hanken serves as a shortcut to the elite for Swedish speakers

The Swedish-language Hanken is the last business school in the heart of Helsinki after Aalto University’s business school moved to Otaniemi.

For Swedish speakers, the path to economics education opens up more easily. “Equality of opportunity is not fully realized,” says the researcher.

When new economics students started their studies this week towards the top positions in economic life, one group was again overrepresented: Finnish-Swedes.

In the spring joint selection, a place for a Swedish-language higher education in economics was clearly easier than for a Finnish-language one.