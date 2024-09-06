HS Vision | Easy access to Hanken serves as a shortcut to the elite for Swedish speakers

For Swedish speakers, the path to economics education opens up more easily. “Equality of opportunity is not fully realized,” says the researcher.
When new economics students started their studies this week towards the top positions in economic life, one group was again overrepresented: Finnish-Swedes.
In the spring joint selection, a place for a Swedish-language higher education in economics was clearly easier than for a Finnish-language one.
#Vision #Easy #access #Hanken #serves #shortcut #elite #Swedish #speakers
Leave a Reply