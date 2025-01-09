The interior of a Madrid shopping center now houses the world’s first ‘indor’ motocross circuitwhich will open its doors in the coming weeks, after the agreement reached between Eurofund Group, an international real estate investment, promotion and management group, LinkMall, a company specialized in marketing, and Motocrossity, according to a statement collected by Europa Press.

This first ‘indoor’ motocross circuit It is located in the Oasiz Madrid shopping centerwhich is located in Torrejón de Ardoz, to position it as “a reference destination in the Community of Madrid.” And they do it with the brand ambassador, Jorge Zaragoza, the first FIM E-Xplorer World Champion – off-road electric discipline – and more than 50 podiums internationally.

This is the new ‘indoor’ motocross

With this first opening, Motocrossity represents “a paradigm shift for this sport in Spain, since finally the ‘off-road’ motorcycle can be made compatible with daily urban life.” “The challenge is to bring motocross closer to the urban environment, so that both beginner and expert pilots can practice it dailyin complete safety and without the need to travel long distances or buy motocross equipment or motorcycles,” the document highlighted.

“A total area of ​​more than 1,600 square meters”

The space will have a total area of ​​more than 1,600 square meters, where there will be a school for different ages and levels -with electric motorcycles for children and adults that will be renewed regularly- and an exhibition space where manufacturers will be able to sell different models of official motorcycles, and where the public will also be able to buy equipment and merchandising from various brands.

Likewise, Motocrossity will offer a restaurant area in its facilities, as well as performances by DJs and live bands on weekends. It will also operate on 100% clean energy, be completely self-sufficient and generate 0% emissions. Aligning with Oasiz, who It has 7,500 solar panels, water purification systems, more than 1,500 trees and 100,000 plantsand 6,000 meters of green roofs, according to the statement.

A “unique reference in the sector”

The CEO Iberia Retail of Eurofound Group, Andreas Gillén, believes that betting on this “differential proposal” reinforces its “strategy of positioning the center as a unique reference in the leisure and entertainment sector, not only in Spain but throughout the world.”

While the CEO of Motocrossity, Marcos Miranda, explained that the project “was born with the aim of revolutionizing motocross, integrating it into the urban environment to make it more accessible, safe and sustainable.” “Opening our doors at Oasiz Madrid is a key step in our mission to bring this sport to new audiences and scenarios. “We are excited to be part of a space that shares our vision of offering differentiating value propositions,” he concluded.