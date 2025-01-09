Oscar Lopez Minister for Digital Transformation and the Public Service of the Government of Spain, has insisted on the “unprecedented effort” of the Executive with the renewal of the Muface agreement, with a 33.5% increase in premiums in three years, so it is still confident in an agreement.

“The deadline ends soon, on the 14th, but I still have hope. We are talking with the insurers and I hope, I trust and I wish that the concert can be renewed normally as it has always been done,” he said in statements to journalists. for a visit to Tenerife.

He has commented that one in three officials and their families take advantage of the Muface agreement and “never before in history” has it been reached. a 33.5% increase agreement of the budget in a three-year agreement – the maximum has been 8%.

“I reiterate the message of tranquility”

“I reiterate the message of tranquility to all mutualists, pbecause they are covered by the state contract law and we are in a service test waiting for the agreement to be resolved,” he noted.

The insurance company DKV has also announced that it is resigning from participating in the new Muface concert, and has explained that in the last year it accumulated pre-tax losses of more than 70 million euros.

The company has assured in a statement that, according to its calculations, if it continues and due to the IFRS17 accounting regulations, it should allocate the losses from the new contract to 2024, and that they would be between 70 and 100 million.

KV, who thus joins the resignation presented by Adeslas, regretted that in the case of Muface “the model is underfunded, since the expense of medical benefits in the last concert has been substantially higher than the premium he has received”.

For its part, the insurer Asisa continues studying the technical specifications of the Muface agreement to provide private health care to its mutual employees, which is why it considers keeping the entire mutual business, which amounts to 4.5 billion in three years.