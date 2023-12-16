The organization added that the team delivered medicines, surgical equipment, orthopedic tools, anesthetics, and drugs to the hospital, which is “currently operating at minimum” operational capacity.

After turning it into a military target and surrounding it with tanks for days, the Israeli army stormed the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza last month.

The hospital became the focus of accusations of war crimes, as the Palestinians accused Israel of targeting hospitals, while Israel said that Al-Shifa Hospital was the main command center for Hamas’ operations in the Gaza Strip, which the movement denies.

Hamas forces stormed the border between Gaza and southern Israel on October 7, and carried out an unprecedented attack that killed about 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to the Israeli authorities.

In response, Israel launched a violent air, sea and land attack on the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed 18,800 people, most of them women and minors, according to the latest toll issued by the Ministry of Health in the Strip.