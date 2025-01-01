Madrid, as it is known now, will undergo changes in 2025 and they will not be slight. While the expansion works on Metro line 11 and the Santiago Bernabéu station continue, the real underground work on the A-5 will begin, which was launched on October 11, but which continues with the completion of minor work. In turn, the burying of the artery will coexist with the beginning of two major works to hide cars underground: the covering of the M-30 in Ventas and the burying of the Castellana at the height of the five towers.

Even so, the underground works are not the only ones that will have prominence throughout next year. In 2025 they will be carried out several renovations in the places most frequented by Madrid residents in their daily lives: squares, streets and bridges. Specifically, up to six squares in the center of the capital will be renovated: Tirso de Molina, Jacinto Benavente, Dos de Mayo, Rastrillo, Matute and Pedro Zerolo. In addition, the works on the Nuevos Ministerios bridge are scheduled to conclude and the City Council’s strategy of definitively remodeling streets that have been pedestrian since 2021 will continue.

However, as 2024 has already passed, eyes will continue to be on the development of the A-5 underground. And it’s no wonder. The works will bury 80,000 vehicles that circulate daily on the roads and will convert 3.2 kilometers of cement into a large green park: the Paseo Verde del Suroeste. The lane cuts will materialize on January 15, when work will begin on excavating the tunnel with the technique cut and cover which will allow surface traffic to be maintained during the works. Although progress will be seen in 2025, the large green pedestrian promenade will not be inaugurated until the end of 2026.

Along the same lines as the burying of the A-5, the City Council will begin two new works in the spring of 2025 to bury cars in Ventas and Castellana. The delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, assured that these actions have the objective of making the city a place “less hostile, more friendly and for the enjoyment of the neighbors”. Specifically, in Ventas a 200-meter platform will be installed to generate an area of ​​17,000 m2 and connect on a pedestrian basis the districts of Salamanca and Ciudad Lineal, the Quinta de Fuente del Berro park and the green area and sports facilities located in Ciudad Lineal. .

In the case of Castellana, an 820-meter tunnel will be created at the height of the five towers to create a space of 70,000 m2 that will connect Fuencarral-El Pardo with Chamartín. This new underpass will have two levels. In the first of them Cars will circulate on three lanes heading north. and four in the south direction to concentrate traffic and give continuity to the Castellana with the North Nude and its connection with the M-30, M-607, A-1 and M-11. On a second level, the City Council will take advantage of the works to finish the tunnel that will connect La Castellana with the Begoña neighborhood and Madrid Nuevo Norte in the future.





Another of the City Council’s objectives for 2025 is to continue making “neighborhoods for neighbors”as explained by the delegate of Works and Equipment, Paloma García-Romero, in a visit to the pedestrianization works on Laguna Street, a commercial artery of Carabanchel. As with Laguna Street, several streets in the capital are consolidating their pedestrianization through remodeling works that will end in 2025. Apart from Laguna Street, Recoletos and Cid streets are being remodeledin the district of Salamanca; various streets on the itinerary between Plaza del Hidrogen and Madrid Río, in Usera; the surroundings of the Numancia Market, in Puente de Vallecas; in the old tunnel on the Pozo del Tío Raimundo road, in Villa de Vallecas, and on Murcia street between Méndez Álvaro and Rafael de Riego, Arganzuela.

All these ways They have been pedestrian since 2021 for the implementation of the Madrid 360 sustainable mobility plan. However, only traffic was cut off in them and pedestrianization measures were indicated with signs on the ground and paint, but the asphalt and distribution were maintained. Now they will undergo works to completely pave the area which until now was a road, planting new trees and vegetation, improving accessibility for people with disabilities, placing new furniture, containers and reorganizing loading and unloading areas and parking.

On the other hand, the remodeling of the area under the Raimundo Fernández Villaverde bridge in Nuevos Ministerios is scheduled to be completed in early 2025. The work began in June and is aimed at remodeling this area and give more prominence to the pedestrian use of the island. To this end, one of the vehicle U-turns on Raimundo Fernández Villaverde Street is being transformed into a single platform and the other two U-turns are being eliminated. In addition, a continuous floor will be created, without steps, to make the area more accessible.





In the same line of “making the neighborhoods for the neighbors” the City Council will reform six plazas in 2025: Tirso de Molina, Jacinto Benavente, Dos de Mayo, Rastrillo, Matute and Pedro Zerolo. These renovations, in addition to improving the furniture and the environment, seek “recover life in iconic areas of the capital”, as reported by sources from that area. The same objective has the reform of Jacinto Benavente, which was a bus dock before being a plaza. Due to its past, the layout does not invite neighbors to use it, it has no furniture and is poorly accessible.

One of the most anticipated renovations by residents is that of Plaza Dos de Mayo. The City Council called an ideas competition to choose a winning proposal that will serve as a basis for the drafting of the Dos de Mayo reform project so that the works can begin at the end of next year. In contrast to the Pedro Zerolo square, in the Chueca neighborhood, which had a remodeling project during the government of Manuela Carmena to convert it into an entertainment area, but that Almeida paralyzed to redirect the plan. Finally, current plans consist of installing benches, vegetation and water spaces “for the enjoyment of neighbors.”

On the other hand, the objective in the reform of Plaza Tirso de Molina is different: return security to the area. To do this, the works will focus on the square itself and on Doctor Cortezo, Conde de Romanones, Colegiata and Concepción Jerónima streets. In all of them architectural barriers will be removed, culprits and unsafe spaces will be eliminatedstreet furniture will be renewed and green spaces will increase. Finally, the City Council will reform the surroundings of the Sabatini Gardens with Plaza de España to rehabilitate elements in poor condition such as the collapse of stairs, crooked sculptures or raised cobblestones and, also, transforming San Quintín and Marina Española streets.





Regarding the changes in Metro, this 2025 The expansion of metro L11 will continue to convert it into a diagonal that crosses the capital, facilitating multiple connections with different lines. But the work schedule has undergone several changes. In March 2022, the plans of the Community of Madrid were to inaugurate the section between Plaza Elíptica and Conde de Casal in the fourth quarter of 2026, but the new completion date moves the inauguration of the first new section of L11 to 2028. Even so, in 2025 the design of the extension of the line on its southern slope is planned, from the La Fortuna neighborhood to the Cuatro Vientos area.

In addition, expansion work will also continue at the Santiago Bernabéu line 10 stop. The design includes the installation of 12 new elevators and 24 escalators. In addition, it plans to triple the current surface area of ​​the stop to, apart from trying to accommodate the influx of people passing through said stop in a more comfortable way, also modernize the facilities with the latest technological advances. Work began in early 2024 and is scheduled to conclude in the first quarter of 2027.