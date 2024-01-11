Victor Osimhen rejected a move to Manchester United early in his career amid concerns over the position available to him at Old Trafford, sources have told 90min .
Osimhen joined French side Lille in the summer of 2019 and quickly established himself as one of Europe's best young strikers, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions before sealing a transfer to Napoli worth more than €70 million. just 12 months later.
However, Napoli were not the only team to pursue Osimhen in 2020, as sources confirmed to 90min that the The Nigerian international was wanted by United, who, under then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was looking for a new striker.
Contact was made with Osimhen and it is understood he was excited by the prospect of moving to United and sought the opinion of his Nigeria team-mate Odion Ighalo, who joined the Red Devils in January 2020 on a 12-year loan deal. months.
Ighalo warned Osimhen that he would likely struggle to get first-team minutes at United and suggested that the youngster's career would evolve better outside of Old Trafford, and Osimhen eventually accepted that view and joined Napoli.
United would land Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, with Ighalo remaining at the club until his loan expired midway through the 2020/21 campaign.
In the years since, Osimhen has enhanced his reputation as a relentless goalscorer and is back on the radars of Europe's elite, although his recent contract extension with Napoli has put an end to speculation over a January transfer. Osimhen's new deal, which will run until 2026, includes a buyout clause worth more than €100 million.
Chelsea are long-time admirers of Osimhen and may be patient in their pursuit of the 25-year-old, who is unlikely to make an immediate decision on his future. Sources insist Osimhen's current focus is on the African Cup of Nations and Napoli's trip to the Champions League.
The project offered by potential suitors is important to Osimhen, as demonstrated by his decision to reject United in the past.
As well as Osimhen, Chelsea are interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney but believe the 27-year-old will be too expensive this month. Toney is not as high on Chelsea's list as Osimhen.
Cheaper targets could also be explored, such as Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez and Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, the latter of whom turned down a move to Chelsea in the summer. It's not impossible for Chelsea to try and land a young prospect now and reserve their signing for an “elite” name until the summer.
