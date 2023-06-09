The news was disclosed by Fanpage.itinvestigators released some statements to the online newspaper, regarding the mother of Alexander Impagnetiello.

In the past few days, two pieces of news have spread about the crime of Giulia Tramontano, the first concerns the investigations by investigators into a possible accomplice which may have helped the 30-year-old clean up the house and dispose of the body of his 7-months pregnant partner. The second concerns the testimony of a Senago bartenderwho would have revealed to the authorities that in the days following the crime, Impagnatello and his mother would have gone to his business and questions about outdoor cameras.

No investigation into Ms. Sabrina

The investigators have specified to Fanpage.it that there is no investigation into the mother of Alessandro Impagnatiello. Mrs. Sabrina he is not among the suspects and there is no suspicion that he could have helped his son. Presence at the bar does not demonstrate any complicity.

The woman ended up in a media pillory and, in tears, appealed to her son, asking him to tell the whole truth. Alessandro di lei would never have done such a thing, she declared it herself to the microphones of La vita live. For this the family fails to understand what happened.

The terrible hypothesis on the crime committed by Alessandro Impagnatiello

The investigations, for the moment, are all focused on the reconstruction of the crime and on the autopsy of Giulia Tramontano, which will be carried out today.

The results will serve to shed light on the actual cause of death. A horrendous suspicion emerged yesterday, Impagnetiello may have stabbed the 29-year-old in the back, hitting her in the neck and preventing her from screaming. Not only that, other signs under her breasts and in other parts of her body have given rise to the suspicion that the man may have hit her to the belly, to also put an end to the life of little Thiago. But it is only a hypothesis, until the outcome of the autopsy examination.

Investigators believe that the defendant did not tell the whole truth, the findings made at home did not find match your statements. It is assumed, given the amount of blood found with the luminol, that the crime is happened in the living room.