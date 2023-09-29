The partnership between FIGC and Dazn is consolidated, who today announced the arrival of the Women’s Serie A eBay on the live streaming and sports entertainment platform for the 2023/2024 season. Dazn confirms itself as a reference platform for women’s football: the Italian championship will in fact be the sixth women’s tournament available in the app, in addition to the Champions League and the English, Spanish, German and US championships.

The collaboration is scheduled to start this weekend with the second day. Rome and Como will take to the field on Saturday 30 September at 3pm. On Sunday, Napoli-Milan will compete at 12.30pm, Sassuolo-Pomigliano at 2.30pm and Juventus-Sampdoria at 6pm. The day will close with Inter-Fiorentina on Monday 2 October at 6pm. The women’s Serie A will be visible to all Dazn subscribers who have activated a START, STANDARD or PLUS subscription.