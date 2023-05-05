Friday, May 5, 2023, 5:14 p.m.



The 60-year-old woman who suffered a serious accident a week ago when she fell down some stairs at the Popular University of Cieza died this Thursday after not being able to overcome the serious injuries she sustained to her head, a relative of this lady reported to LA VERDAD , who used to go to these facilities to pick up a girl who is attending painting classes. The users themselves had denounced the poor condition of these stairs, according to this family member.

The events occurred at 6:11 p.m. last Friday, April 28, when the emergency telephone received a call warning that this neighbor had fallen down the stairs of these facilities and that she was bleeding profusely from her head. .

The Emergency Medical Unit treated the victim ‘in situ’ and then transferred her to the emergency department of the Hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao. Subsequently, and given the seriousness of the injuries that she presented, the woman was transferred to the ICU of the General University Hospital of Murcia, where she finally died.