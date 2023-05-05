Friday, May 5, 2023
Coronavirus | WHO: The corona pandemic no longer poses a global health threat

May 5, 2023
in World Europe
Coronavirus | WHO: The corona pandemic no longer poses a global health threat

In Finland, the classification of the corona virus as a controllable communicable disease has been presented.

Millions the corona pandemic, which led to the death of people and shook the world economy, is no longer a global health threat, said the head of the World Health Organization WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday according to news agency AFP.

“However, this does not mean that covid-19 is no longer a global health risk. Last week, covid-19 caused a death every three minutes, and these Deaths are only the ones we know about,” said Tedros.

“The worst thing a state could do now is to use this news as a justification to weaken protections, dismantle built systems and send a message to citizens that covid-19 is not a cause for concern.”

Tedros also stated that at least 20 million people may have died due to the pandemic. The amount is three times compared to the official figures.

The WHO declared the coronavirus an international health threat in early 2020.

In Finland, the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has presented, that the covid-19 disease, i.e. the coronavirus disease, would be classified as a controlled infectious disease instead of a universally dangerous infectious disease. THL has previously stated that the classification of corona as a universally dangerous infectious disease should be abandoned.

