user TikTok @rachsullivan__ shared the story of how she managed to get pregnant thanks to the fact that she ate healthy food prepared for her by a caring husband.

Rach Sullivan posted an entry in which she revealed that she had been diagnosed with infertility. Desperate to have children, her husband Tom decided to research what foods could help his wife restore her hormone balance, and even started an account in Instagramto document your own experience.

“When the only recommendation we received from doctors was to go to a birth control center, we decided to turn to food as medicine,” she admitted. According to the woman, Tom even attached a table to the refrigerator, which he uses when buying groceries. It has a list of ingredients that is in sync with the various phases of her menstrual cycle. “It is very cute. Every week he finds new fun ways to combine ingredients,” she said.

After posting the video in October, the couple announced they were now expecting a baby. Now, instead of hormonal-balancing meals, Tom cooks meals the same size as the fetus in her belly. For example, when the child was the size of a peach, the husband served his wife a peach with ice cream.

“This is the most useful content on the entire internet,” wrote one user. “You are so beautiful! I love how you love each other,” said another.

