Colombian professional soccer returned to the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium with one of the matches that opened date 1 of the BetPlay Dimayor I League on Thursday night, with the triumph of América de Cali 1-0 against Envigado in a fairly close game .

In the first moments of the initial part, América began to move the threads of the game trying to have a collective game and taking advantage of the spaces in attack. The first shot on goal came in the 7th minute by Carlos Sierra with a powerful shot that Joan Parra sent to the corner kick after a free kick by Daniel Hernández.

America was looking for victory

The local squad got closer to the rival goal at minute 23, with a new shot by Carlos Sierra now in the heart of the area and the shot goes over the top.

In the last quarter of the first half, América defender Kevin Andrade was injured by a blow to the head, after a head clash with right-back Eber Moreno. In his replacement Pablo Ortiz entered.

Envigado responded at minute 31 with a shot by Juan Zapata that American goalkeeper Joel Graterol stopped with no problem, in a shot that went hard.

At minute 35 comes the clearest option up to that moment with a center by Émerson Batalla from the left flank, Adrián Ramos anticipates the Envigado defenders, finishes off a powerful header and Joan Parra stops in two periods to maintain the partial tie.

The scarlet goal has arrived

At minute 37 came the first goal of the game. In a quick start, Deiner Quiñones slightly enables Adrián Ramos who runs to the last line, crosses and Émerson Batalla, who had been running from behind, anticipates and only pushes it for the partial 1-0, with which after 48 minutes the part ends. initial.

For the second half, Envigado had a couple of approaches in the América area, but they lacked clarity in the last quarter of the field to define, in Envigado Steven Rodríguez entered for Juan Zapata.

The Scarlets were able to react and returned to reach Joan Parra’s goal with danger, first a shot by Emerson Batalla at minute 68 after a good play with Deiner Quiñones where the ball passed through the small area and then at 75 a shot by Carlos Sierra that boxes the goalkeeper well.

At minute 85, America reappeared in attack and already controlling the game. Adrián Ramos had it alone in front of the goalkeeper after a good collective play between Batalla and Deinner, and he sent it over the horizontal.

In the end, those led by Juan Carlos Osorio managed to maintain the advantage and order to win the first game of the year.

FUTBOLRED CALI WRITING