He WiZink Center changes name after a decade. From 2025 will be renamed Movistar Arena after a naming agreement signed with Telefónica, as confirmed by the company this Monday.

“The change has been made possible by WiZink Bank’s willingness to end its naming sponsorship, after a decade, motivated by the launch of a new strategic plan and the transformation of your banking business“, they have announced the venue, which is owned by the Community of Madrid and is managed by the company Impulsa Eventos e Instalaciones.

The venue where basketball and indoor soccer matches are held, as well as numerous concerts by artists of great international significance, “will incorporate great technological innovations to offer the best experiences to fans who pass through here, both at concerts and sports competitions,” the statement added.

News in development. More information soon.