In it Great Hippodrome of Andalusia Javier Piñar Hafner The fourth day of the season was played with the collaboration of the Seville Provincial Council and the sponsorship of the Large Cities Tourism Plan, in which the Argentine coach Oscar Anaya He achieved three victories with Alrehb, Mauro and Cheaper. With these last two copies he prevailed under the whip of his compatriot Nico Valle. The day was marked by gusts of wind, with a lower thermal sensation than what the thermometer indicated, a circumstance that influenced a smaller influx of public than in previous days. The first two races were held on the sand track and the remaining three on the Nazarene green, both in very good condition.

The day began in this Nazarene sports venue with the Nazarene Federation of Merchants (FENACO) Award, with six thoroughbreds in boxes. This challenge with horses and mares three years old and older was held over a distance of 1,900 meters in which the favorite of the lot Alrehb won, under the preparation of Oscar Anaya and with the mount of Diego Sarabiawho is also its owner. This seven-year-old won by half a length over Magical Beat with the Czech’s saddle Vaclav Janacek. Nathan took third place with Nicolás de Julián’s whip.

The second race of the day, the Montequinto Business Association Award (Acoquinto), held with six other horses competing over a distance of 2,100 meters, had Mauro as the winner riding Nico Valle. This six-year-old from the Mallow Gran Canaria stable controlled the race at all times despite the short distance finally reflected in the finish mirror due to the “confidence” of the Argentine jockey, which could have cost him the final victory due to the great finish by the outside of Black Voice with the reins of Vaclav Janacek. Almanzora entered third position, a length and a half behind the twin with Jaime Gelabert in his chair.

Anaya and Valley

Nine thoroughbreds gathered in the third test this Sunday, Premio Dos Hermanas, Ciudad de Congresos, a race reserved for two years old contested over a distance of 1,600 meters. The winner was Cheaper, with a great ride from Nico Valle, who thus signed a winning double and trainer Óscar Anaya his third of the Sunday. The colt of the Zacarías Sarmiento block he won with ease, by a length and a half, over Sila Greca with the saddle. Denisa Sikorova. More than one length behind the twin, Stephen Dedalus entered the goal post with Jaime Gelabert’s whip.









He Provincial Council of Seville Award It was the fourth delivery of the day with a dozen copies in contention. It is the second part of the divided handicap, raced over a distance of 1,500 meters and reserved for horses and mares three years old and older. Helheim, from Seville’s Cuadra Ginebra, won, with a great and intelligent ride from the jocket Lucie Castillon. This four-year-old trained by Francisco Jesús Castillo ‘Lito’ won with a great finish over the rest of the group. It is the first winding of this Nazarene trainer and owner, after a second place last day. The winning trio was completed by Bribón and Fiji Gold, respectively, with the whips of Nicholas of Julian and Gabriel Arguinzones.

In the first part of this handicap, the TIXE Association for Business Development and Technology Transfer Award closed the Sunday competition with a proof of clear superiority of Open Cinema, from the Animus Domini Block, and rides Vaclav Janacek, leader of the jockey statistics in Spain. This three-year-old trained by Juan Luis Maroto won by more than two lengths over Magic Warrior. Xiorgano, with the saddle of Nico Valle, entered the winning trio more than a length behind the twin. Ten specimens came out of boxes in this race.