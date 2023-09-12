This weekend a new edition of the national classic will be played on the Azteca Stadium field. The América eagles, who beyond coming from a victory over Cruz Azul do not give the sensations of playing their best football, will face Paunovic’s Chivas, and Guadalajara is not experiencing its best moment either, which is why it can be a match that marks the destiny for better or worse for both squads.
Now, both Jardine and Paunovic are already working on defining the team that will play for pride on the next day. In 90min we have reported that Veljko’s big surprise for the weekend could be the presence of Calderón in the star eleven, while André Jardine could also make an expected move, since it seems that the alternative is navigating the Brazilian’s mind to give Leo Suárez a place in the star lineup.
As we have reported in 90min, Suárez lost the starting position despite playing superlatively with Alejandro Zendejas, this due to direct orders from Santiago Baños. After managerial movements within Coapa, the coach should not receive any more orders regarding which players to put on the field and that is why he would once again give the ball to the Argentine winger, who, at least today, is experiencing a much more sporting moment. lucid than the United States National Team player and has enough merit to have a ball in the national classic.
