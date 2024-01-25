An upcoming comic series will continue the story of The Witcher 3's Geralt.

Please note, a small spoiler for The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine DLC expansion lies below.



This upcoming Dark Horse comic series, made in collaboration with game developer CD Projekt Red, is known as The Witcher: Corvo Bianco – a name which will be familiar to those who have played Blood and Wine. Corvo Bianco is a vineyard given to the series' legendary witcher in the expansion, and at the end of the day he settles down there. Ah, peace at last. Or is it?

No, it would seem not, as this peaceful lifestyle is about to be uprooted by the upcoming comics. Here is the official synopsis for The Witcher: Corvo Bianco from darkhorse:

“For a witcher, the simple life can be hard to come by, and even harder to pass up. When Geralt acquires a taste for a slower pace – good wine, and good company – the routines of a witcher are easily eclipsed. With Yennefer at his side, one might hope that Geralt will truly get to enjoy a taste of the good life. But the stains of history are deep, and with blood and wine, every drop attracts those who want more.”

No rest for the wicked? More like no rest for the witcher.

Dark Horses' Corvo Bianco series is written by Bartosz Sztybor, who was also behind The Witcher: Wild Animals and The Witcher: Fading Memories comic series. Artwork for the upcoming release shows Geralt using his skills to fight off hordes of Nekker-like monsters and wielding his sword in an always impressive fashion. The comics will be released over several installations, starting on 8th May. In the US, they will retail for $3.99.

Presumably this comic series will remain canon with CD Projekt's next video game chapter in The Witcher franchise, which will enter its “production phase” later this year. The Witcher 4, or however it's titled, will feature the mysterious Lynx School – and fans hope we'll see the return of Ciri.

Elsewhere in The Witcher news, Laurence Fishburne has joined the cast of Netflix's live action adaptation for the show's fourth season. He will play Regis, a “world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past.”

As for The Witcher 3 itself, last year CDPR announced a PC mod editor is in the works for Wild Hunt. This editor will allow users to create their own experiences in the game “by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content.”