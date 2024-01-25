The controversy over the participation of the Mexican singer Peso Pluma in the Viña del Mar Festival has reached the Chilean justice system. The Court of Appeals of Valparaíso has accepted for processing a protection appeal that seeks to prevent the carrying out of the Showwhich is scheduled for the night of Friday, March 1.

The legal action has been presented by a group of neighborhood leaders from the city of Viña del Mar, located 120 kilometers from Santiago de Chile, and deputy Luis Sánchez, a member of the far-right Republican Party. The document is directed against the mayor of the municipality, Macarena Ripamonti, a representative of the progressive Frente Amplio (FA), the left-wing coalition originating from President Gabriel Boric.

The court's decision implies a request to the Viñamarino municipality, in addition to the television channels TVN and Canal 13 – all organizers of the event -, so that within a period of eight days they send the necessary information to determine whether they were violated or not the citizen rights invoked in the appeal.

The controversy over Show of Featherweight at the Viña del Mar Festival arose from an opinion issued by the Chilean sociologist and academic Alberto Mayol, who in a column questioned the participation of the interpreter of She dances Alone at the festival, because the lyrics of his songs positioned him as a “promoter of drug trafficking.”

“Imagine, I ask you please, what a Viña Festival would be like that violates the minimum social pact. I'm not asking you to imagine a tragic festival, I'm not asking you for scenes of horror. I simply want you to speculate, to imagine, what an ominous festival would be like for you, a festival where the values ​​of the entire society completely collapse,” the text begins. Later, Mayol refers to the hiring that TVN confirmed of Peso Pluma to sing at the closing of the festival, next March 1, and in which, he assures, “he will go on stage (and we must all pretend that we are before an artist) a promoter of narco culture.”

The discussion, which took place in the academy and even reached the Chilean Executive, has focused on the role of the municipality of Viña del Mar and TVN – the Chilean state television channel – as organizers of the event. Detractors of the Mexican artist believe that public entities cannot endorse the show.

The complaints against Peso Pluma were heard by the TVN board, which is chaired by Francisco Vidal, a well-known political leader of the traditional center-left. The entity directly requested the cancellation of the Show of the singer, which was denied by the rest of the festival organization – which is also made up of the private production company Bizarro -, which considered that “there are no legal or contractual powers” for that.

The Viña del Mar Festival is one of the most important musical events in Latin America. World-class artists such as Elton John, Tom Jones, Julio Iglesias, Miguel Bosé and Christina Aguilera, among others, have performed on its stage. The Mexicans Juan Gabriel, Luis Miguel, Alejandro Fernández and Marco Antonio Solís have also triumphed at Quinta Vergara.

The controversy occurs in the midst of a security crisis that affects the South American country, which intersects with the spread of narcoculture at different levels of society. “There are many goats [jóvenes] that today they are beginning to see in criminal careers a form of access to the life they want to have, even if it is a short life, which education does not allow them anywhere,” reflected academic Juan Pablo Luna in an interview with EL PAÍS.

