The second season of The Witcher arrived on Netflix on December 17, and a few days after its premiere, the show received positive comments from critics and fans of the franchise. Now, after viewers learned more about the lives of Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan), the streaming giant shared a deleted scene by way of celebrating the success of the series.

As can be seen in the video, the protagonist appears with Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer), who told him that she had a vision about Ciri and how she could bring about the destruction of the world.

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel, premieres 2022: what series and movies will we see next year?

However, Geralt did not seem surprised by the warning and remained calm, as his main objective was to find the whereabouts of the Princess of Cintra.

Although this sequence has not been very relevant to the main plot, there is no doubt that the future for Ciri could bring complications for the witcher and his loved ones.

YOU CAN SEE: Not just Silver: iconic Karate kid characters fans are asking for Cobra Kai 4

Will there be season 3 of the witcher?

To the joy of the fans, The witcher 3 is a reality. After the fiction had a good scope, Netflix decided to renew it with a third installment and is now in full production.

Although it is not known what its story will be, what is certain is that the program will continue to faithfully adapt the official novels of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski

Deleted scene from The Witcher 2