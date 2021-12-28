Few know this, but Renault designers initially made two versions of the new Renault Megane E-Tech: a regular hatchback and a more chic, sporty version, with wide fenders and aggressive bumpers. “The financial department didn’t like the sports version,” says Laurens van den Acker, Renault design head, with some indignation.

But then Renault got a new boss, Luca de Meo. On his second day, July 2, 2020, he looked at both prototypes and said, “Just make just that one.” He pointed to the sporty variant. The ‘basic car’ was pushed into oblivion.

The Renault Megane E-Tech that now sees the light of day is a sharply chiseled block that stands boldly on its wheels. The details sprinkled over it are all over the nos jours: roof and wheel arch edges in a contrasting color, a chrome arch over the windows, lamps with almost calligraphic details. And it’s quite aero-smooth. It has to be, because this new Renault is electric – and only electric. Its roof is 70 millimeters lower than that of a VW ID.3.

The inside of the Renault Megane E-Tech

Ah, while we’re on the subject of the ID.3, let’s take a look at the Megane’s interior, possibly the biggest reason you’ll want one (not here, no space, get the internet). Where the VW is bare and spartan, Renault is opulent and grand. Both the central touchscreen and driver display are robust, informative, responsive and graphically appealing. This is also not widely known: Renault bought the French software division of Intel, a group of 500 bright minds.

Possibly even better is the fact that this interior isn’t all about chips. The accents are both luxurious and fresh: flamboyant, interesting perforated wood bits, a stitched, rather plausible leather-like dashboard cover, tactile metals, textured upholstery. And a few nice rows of real buttons to avoid having to dive into a submenu for every mistake while driving.

The Renault Megane E-Tech is front-wheel drive

Since the VW pulls out all the stops to disguise its rear-wheel drive nature, it doesn’t matter that the Megane is front-wheel drive. It feels low and nimble when you steer it. It takes corners with precision, there is little lag or roll. It’s about 100 pounds lighter than the VW and comes across as nimble, even if the steering is quite dead. It makes good use of its low center of gravity and its suspension comfort doesn’t involve leaning and diving. Wind and tire noise are suppressed. It’s lively as a warm hatch, yet serene.

If you take a proverbial dive into the waters of battery chemistry, inverter technology, electric motor design and heat exchangers, you’ll find that the techniques employed here are top-notch, if not nearly top-notch. Renault has a huge amount of experience in this area.

And they’re fair enough to say what few other brands give up, but which goes for all EVs: on the highway at 130 km/h, the range is no more than two-thirds of the WLTP range. The Megane is efficient, it gets 470 kilometers from its 60 kWh battery pack. That should be enough.

Not all EVs are created equal

This car disproves the notion that ‘all electric cars are the same’. A petrol Golf, a Focus and a 308 are even more ‘the same’ than a Megane, an ID.3 and a Leaf. Not just because of its way of driving, but because of its layout, its furnishings and the spatial priorities in its cabin. And because of how he looks. Many electric cars are sensible and satisfying. But this one is also desirable.