The personal stories left by the passage of DANA In the province of Valencia they have filled the interior but also the exterior of the Cathedral at the mass organized by the Archbishopric in memory of the 222 fatalities. Among them is that of Susana, a neighbor from Catarroja that on October 29 she lost her husband and that, after the funeral, she was able to speak with Queen Letizia, to whom she conveyed a message: “Please, let them not die in vain, nothing more; I don’t ask for anything more“.

This was stated by this affected person in statements to the media after the ceremony, which was attended by around 400 relatives, according to figures from the Archbishopric. Susana, who followed the mass in the church, pointed out that Her name does not matter, because the important thing is her husband, José Ruiz Torrecilla, who died while trying to save a girl. Her neighbors were able to rescue her but her rescuer was taken away by the water.

“I am an only child and I have my father and my mother, which is what I live for. I have many friends and I have a lot of love and a lot of family, but that alone is not enough for me to live,” she says, and explains that the kings have spent “a long time” with them and have shown “a humanity” that has not been seen in “politicians here, of Valencia, who have been indifferent to death”.

“I have asked you please that they have not died in vain and that we can prevent more deaths from this issue“, he explained, since, as he stressed, “Valencia is flooded more than once; Let them try to prevent more deaths like this. And I’m only talking about the dead,” he said, because there is also the economic drama. “This doesn’t have to happen again, it doesn’t have to happen again,” he pointed out, and admitted that the ceremony has served him “a lot.” .

“A little peace”

TO Ana the DANA also took away her husbandLuciano, in Catarroja, and they could not find it until eleven days later. “The truth is that it has been very exciting and very beautiful,” he said, and stressed that they needed this “farewell” to “at least see that they are there, that they are remembered”, while at the same time he stated that he had felt “a sense of relief” and “a little peace”.

“We hope they are calm where they are. And we will do everything we can from here,” said this affected woman, who was not able to speak with the kings but was able to greet them. With other people “they have stopped and spent a long time talking to them.” “They have been very attentive, very attentive to all of us who were there.“, he said, and stated that “everyone is very free to do what they want”, in relation to the relatives who have declined to attend.

Ana Romero has stated that in this crisis “you have to fight a lot” even because “there are many things here that need to be solved, that not everything is very clear”, although he believes that “we will never know” what happened because “between them now no one is guilty.”





“Let them tell the truth”

To the politicians asks them to “tell the whole truthbecause it is clear that the ravine overflowing, perhaps, could have been avoided years ago with solutions that apparently have not been made,” but he regretted “the losses of the people.”I was one of those who went to workso calm waiting to see if it would rain,” he added.

For Ana, “the first thing they have to do is give a solution to that ravine. Just as a solution was given when the Turia overflowed in ’57, in addition to other personal aid. In her case, she is in ERTE, she has not yet been paid, she has lost two vehicles, in addition to her husband.

Also after the funeral, María, a young woman from Paiporta who has lost her aunt to DANAexplained that attending this event has meant for relatives of victims of this storm like her “getting out everything we needed to get out and letting off steam.” “It has given us a lot of peace,” he noted.

Maria explained that She attended the mass alone, but stressed that she met “a lot of people” there. that situations like that of your family are going through. “I came alone, but I brought a lot of people giving me hugs,” she said. “It has given me a lot of peace to know that there are people who are going through it the same or worse than me and who really help you. Together, we make one,” he highlighted.





In turn, the young woman highlighted that one of the hugs she received was from the queen and that it gave her “a lot of peace.” The young woman commented that Letizia has approached her. “He saw that I was suffering and came and gave me a hug. He asked me who I had lost, how old I was. And it has given me a lot of comfort. I found it very humane of him to approach everyone. He approached everyone he could.”

Others are left out

Other neighbors have refused to enter the funerallike Juan José Monrabal, also from Catarroja, who justifies his decision in that there are still four missing; Sonia, from Picanya, who has entered and left crying when she saw the politicians and there are even others like a woman who, after the ceremony, threw a photo of a victim on the ground as he passed by. president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, within the seo, and called him a “coward.”

In the case of Juan José, he lost his 84-year-old mother, whom he found in his home. “I think it shouldn’t have been done. I don’t know if it’s because the politicians had to come, His Majesty had to come, or someone had to come. But I don’t see it well.

Monrabal affirms that there is no room for “any more things” in his head and he regrets that “nothing more they do than listen to lies from politicians “They are not supporting us in anything.” “My town is the last town in the Poyo ravine. I know that Paiporta is very sick and I am with them but in Catarroja we are worse than dogs,” he stressed, and regretted that they have been in mud for more than a month, in his case, with 30 centimeters of mud in his garage.





and warns that will not rest and will give “every last drop of blood and breath That I stay for my mother and all the people who have lost their lives because they did not deserve this death.” “Now, in these days that are coming up at Christmas, imagine in the houses how we are going to be. Mazón will have many parties and politicians will have many parties. But we, in our house, the only thing we are going to have is the urge to cry,” he says excitedly.

Sonia Fuster, from Picanya, who lost her father, is one of the families that has entered the seo but has left when seeing the politicians. “What explanations did they give? that there was an information blackout, if they could have entered the hydrographic basin and seen minute by minute how the ravine was going and yet you did not warn or were not able?”, he asked and regretted that “ordinary people” paid for it. .

“I have lost my father, I have lost my father’s downstairs house, I have lost two cars, my company It has been very touched, anything else? . And then on top of that you do not respect my pain, because I am not going to speak in plural, because I am not the one to speak for others, I speak for myself. You don’t respect my painI wanted to be with the families of those affected; but I want you to respect my pain and for me they have not respected it because I did not feel like seeing them, I did not want to share the space” with them.





For Sonia, what happened was “a murderthat is, but one after the other, for not having done the job well done. So, I’m not going to share space with them and that’s what I did, I got up without making any fuss, I got away with a hot flash, yes, but I said, I’m not staying with you, I’m not staying.”