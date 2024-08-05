Donald Trumpthe potential Republican candidate for the end-of-year elections in the United States, once again opened his mouth to say something about technology, only this time he involved Google, one of the largest industrial behemoths in the world.

Here’s what happens: Donald Trump said on Fox News that Google should be careful because “they’ve been irresponsible” and he believes they will soon be shut down because the United States Congress cannot stand them.

The issue here is that anything that has to do with any kind of unfair or inappropriate competition is always reviewed by the United States Congress and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and they review everything that doesn’t fit.

The former president of the United States, without being asked, always has some kind of criticism or comment about the big tech companies and never holds back. At one point, he defended TikTok, because surely the platform’s algorithm has defended him.

The thing is that, ultimately, big tech companies are the ones that moderate content and control search algorithms and so on. It is no lie that Google even pays to have exclusive results, and one of the most famous cases is that of having an agreement with Reddit.

JD Vance, a supporter of Donald Trump He is participating in various conferences and talks to go all out against Google.

Can Trump mess with Google and take away its power?

Let’s play the political expert for a few minutes. If Donald Trump becomes the new president of the United States, he will surely sign reforms, propose new ones and always seek to block businesses that do not favor his country. This happened at one point with Huawei and its phones. But what about Google?

Well, Google can control a lot of things, and in ways that are inexplicable. Its engineers are constantly tweaking its search algorithms.

What they can claim is that they have too many services and there is no competition because technically they do not allow it. There is a grey area where they could claim against this Silicon Valley giant.

Do you think Google has some kind of control and monopoly? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.

