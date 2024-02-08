The new commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has many merits and a raw reputation behind him.
Pekka Hakala HS
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed the 58-year-old on Thursday evening To Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after dismissing the 50-year-old To Valery Zaluzhny about the task. Popular among the people, Zalužnyi has commanded the Ukrainian armed forces throughout the full-scale invasion of Russia.
#Comment #commander #Ukrainian #Armed #Forces #Oleksandr #Syrskyi #war #professional #called #general
Leave a Reply