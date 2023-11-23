An increase in infectious diseases in different parts of China worries the World Health Organization. The agency, based in Geneva, has requested from China “additional epidemiological and clinical information, as well as laboratory results” on several “outbreaks of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China,” according to a statement issued on Wednesday. The WHO seeks to clarify whether there is any type of relationship between these childhood cases with a rebound in respiratory diseases detected in the Asian giant that the health authorities in Beijing warned about 10 days ago.

The alert has come through ProMED, the program for monitoring emerging diseases of the International Society of Infectious Diseases. This surveillance system, which was key in December 2019 to warn about the outbreak of the coronavirus, on Tuesday collected information that “suggests a widespread outbreak of an undiagnosed respiratory disease in several areas of China.” “Pneumonia epidemic in China!” said the aforementioned news item, prepared by the Taiwanese media FTV, which talks about children’s hospitals in Beijing and the province of Liaoning, located in the northeast of the country, “crammed with sick children in search of treatment”.

A doctor from a Beijing hospital contacted by EL PAÍS assures that an increase in influx has been noticed. “Children’s emergency is in a difficult moment,” reports Inma Bonet Bailen.

“Since mid-October, northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illnesses compared to the same period in the previous three years,” the WHO said in the statement.

Chinese authorities have reported that the increase in respiratory conditions is due to already known pathogens (such as mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus and the coronavirus) and not to a new unknown agent, as happened at the beginning of the covid pandemic. The restrictions imposed in recent years in the country have reduced the circulation of these and other pathogens, so the current increase may be due to the lack of natural immunity towards them that occurred at this time.

“With the onset of winter in various places, respiratory diseases have entered a season of high incidence, and various respiratory diseases are intertwined and overlapping,” said Mi Feng, spokesperson and Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the National Health Commission during an appearance on November 13. In her intervention she asked to “pay close attention to the epidemic situation” of conditions such as mycoplasma pneumoniae and coronavirus, and “strengthen surveillance of infectious diseases.”

Tong Zhaohui, director of the Beijing Institute of Respiratory Diseases, explained in the same appearance that, after the end of the anti-pandemic policy in China (the last of the large countries to abandon a fierce fight against the virus in December 2022), the Infectious diseases have returned to pre-covid levels this year, although he stated that this is “normal” behavior. “Everyone feels that respiratory illnesses seem to have increased this year compared to the previous three years,” he said. “The characteristics of these diseases are the same as in previous years and the prognosis is relatively good, so there is no need to worry.”

The WHO, upon observing these two trends, that of the increase in childhood pneumonia that ProMED warns about and that of the increase in respiratory infections reported by the authorities, has decided to demand more information, although it specifies that “it is not clear” if both phenomena are related. or if they are independent episodes.

This body has also requested more information on recent trends in the circulation of pathogens such as influenza, SARS-CoV-2, human respiratory syncytial virus and mycoplasma pneumoniae, and on the burden currently borne by healthcare systems. “WHO is also in contact with clinicians and scientists through our existing technical associations and networks in China,” the statement said.

While awaiting additional information, the world health authority recommends that people in China “follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory diseases, including recommended vaccination; keep distance from sick people; stay home when sick; undergo testing and receive medical care as needed; wear masks as appropriate; ensure good ventilation and wash hands regularly.”

The official Xinhua agency published this Thursday a practical guide with questions and answers “given the recent increase in outpatient consultations and hospital emergencies and the increase in the number of children with respiratory infections.” The questionnaire, to which officials from the National Health Commission respond, recommends, for example, that children with mild symptoms first go to primary medical and pediatric health institutions in general hospitals, before going to large hospitals “with a high density.” of staff, long waiting times and a high risk of cross infections.”

