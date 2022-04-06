The Wheel of Timethe classic first person shooter for PC based on the fantasy novel series by Robert Jordanhas been republished on GOG.com with support for modern computers. The release of the game on CD Projekt’s digital showcase coincides with the revival of some classic GOG brands: Good Old Games.

GOG.com is not restoring its original name, but has instead added the “Good Old Games” tag to its library. “With this tag, our goal is for GOG to become, once again, the best place for classic PC games“says the shop.

As of today, the Good Old Games tag on GOG.com has been applied to PC classics like Baldur’s Gate, Fallout, Blade Runner, Diablo, the Ultima series, Star Wars: TIE Fighter, and hundreds of others. CD Projekt’s criteria for the Good Old Games tag are described as “games that are over 10 years old and are critically acclaimed, stand the test of time, have defined certain mechanics or simply created new genres“.

Released in 1999, Jordan’s high fantasy series adaptation was built on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and was praised for its storytelling and graphics. Night Dive Studios modernized the original game, with high-resolution graphics and support for Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11 operating systems.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun