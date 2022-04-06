Patients with Takotsubo cardiomyopathy (TCM) or broken heart syndromewhich is typically due to a neurocardiogenic mechanism, with migraines are less likely to have mortality and acute complications than patients with MTC without migraineaccording to a study developed by experts fromWashington Hospital Center.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Cardiovascular Revascularization Medicine.

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy and migraine: here’s what the research says

Jobin Joseph Vargheseof the MedStar Washington Hospital Center in WashingtonDC and colleagues extensively researched the national database of hospital samples to examine TCM outcomes in patients with a simultaneous diagnosis of migraine versus those without migraine. Data were included for 172,025 patients with Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, of which 3,610 had migraine..

Researchers revealed that the odds of acute mortality and complications were lower for TCM patients with and without a migraine diagnosis (odds ratios, 0.388 and 0.511, respectively). Odds ratios remained significant after adjusting for confounding variables (adjusted odds ratios, 0.622 and 0.563, respectively). In essence, research has shown that MTC patients with migraine have better outcome and mortality. They had significantly fewer complications (cardiac arrest, exacerbation of heart failure, intubation, acute kidney injury).

“There is limited research describing a link between migraine and Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy and, to the best of our knowledge, this is the largest study investigating the relationship between migraine and TCM.“, Said the experts:”Further studies are needed to investigate this association between migraine and its protective neuro-hormonal effects on patients with TCM ”.

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a short-term (temporary) heart disease that can be triggered by intense emotional or physical stress. It causes sudden chest pain or shortness of breath, and the symptoms of TCM may suggest a heart attack. With TCM, part of the heart enlarges and does not pump as well as the rest of the heart.This complication often involves the lower end of the heart, increasing the volume of the left ventricle. As a result, the heart cannot pump blood normally. Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is also called apical balloon syndrome. In a healthy heart, the pumped blood carries oxygen and all the nutrients needed by all parts of the body. Blood travels through blood vessels called arteries. Blood rich in oxygen and nutrients is supplied to the heart by even the smallest blood vessels and its own arteries. These are called coronary arteries. See also Ephemeris of February 22: What happened on a day like today? In Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, blood flow to part of the heart is blocked for a short time. this could occur when the coronary arteries have a short-term spasm. It could also occur if the heart’s smaller blood vessels are not getting enough blood.Although the symptoms are reminiscent of a heart attack, in a heart attack, a major blockage in one of the coronary arteries triggers certain symptoms – in TCM, there is no such blockage. .

Experts are still trying to figure out what causes TCM. Some think it could result from a brief spasm of the coronary arteries. Others think that reduced blood flow to the heart’s smaller blood vessels can trigger it. Excessive release of stress hormones (adrenaline) may also play a role.

Intense feelings such as pain, fear, or sadness can trigger TCM. This is why the condition is sometimes called broken heart syndrome, because it can occur after severe stress due to bereavement or separation from a loved one. Having an anxiety disorder also appears to increase the risk of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome. Traditional risk factors for a heart attack, such as smoking, do not make you more prone to TCM.

THE The main symptoms of TCM are: Sudden and sharp chest pain (most common symptom; shortness of breath; fainting. In the early stages, it may be difficult to distinguish MTC from a heart attack. Symptoms and early test results are often very similar. Both ECG and cardiac blood markers can be similar to those found when a person has a heart attack.

It should be noted that although the symptoms of broken heart syndrome are similar to a heart attack but have nothing to do with it, this does not mean that they can be overlooked. It is in fact important not to ignore them but to talk to your trusted doctor who will be able to indicate a good specialist.