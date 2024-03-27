Thursday, March 28, 2024, 00:48











Before the end of the year, the Western Industrial Estate will have a new roundabout that seeks to speed up circulation at a busy traffic point and improve road safety, given the poor condition of the road surface in that area. This was announced yesterday by the Vice Mayor and Councilor for Development and Heritage, Rebeca Pérez, after reporting that the project has been sent to the Contracting Service, after an allocation of 200,000 euros for its execution was unlocked in the March municipal plenary session. From now on, a period of three months is estimated to complete its award and another three for the completion of the works.

The work will be carried out at the intersection of Julián Romea and Avenida del Descubrimiento streets. This point is located on the limits of the municipalities of Murcia and Alcantarilla, so the execution of the works will involve the collaboration of both municipalities, which already have an agreement in that regard, Pérez pointed out.