The victory of the Peruvian team over the Dominican Republic gladdened the hearts of the fans and, especially, in the lives of Piero Quispe. The midfielder, who at 22 years old once again demonstrated his worth in the team, received an emotional congratulatory message from Cielo Berríos, his partner, who did not hesitate to express his pride and joy through social networks.

The friendly match played at the Monumental Stadium of Ate culminated in a notable victory for Peru; In addition, the first goal of Quispe with the national shirt, which was one of the most outstanding moments. This victory becomes the second consecutive victory for the team under the technical direction of Jorge Fossati and marks a positive precedent for the Blanquirroja. Quispewho is currently part of the Pumas UNAM club in Mexico, was highlighted for his overall performance, and consolidated his position as a key piece of the team.

What did Cielo Berríos say to Piero Quispe after Peru's victory?

“Congratulations, my love. Let's go for more”were the words that Cielo Berrios dedicated to Piero Quispe through his Instagram account; In this way, he showed his pride in his partner's achievement. The young woman, who decided to accompany Quispe on his soccer adventure by moving to Mexico, has proven to be her pillar in both good times and challenges.

Piero Quispe played the entire game against the Dominican Republic. Photo: Instagram/Piero Quispe

Piero Quispe: this is how he denied rumors of a breakup with Cielo Berríos

Contrary to speculation about a possible separation, Piero Quispe used social networks to reaffirm his relationship with Cielo Berríos. In February, the footballer shared a story on Instagram with the phrase “I love you”, accompanied by a photograph in which both appeared showing affection. The couple, who made their relationship public on December 25, 2023, have been able to handle the challenges that come with life abroad and the pressures of the sporting world.

How old is Cielo Berríos and what is the age difference with Piero Quispe?

Cielo Berrios He is 20 years old; while Piero Quispe is 22; This establishes a difference of two years between them. The couple celebrated the arrival of the New Year together and shared moments of the celebration on their Instagram stories.

Who is Cielo Berrios?

Piero Quispe She is in a relationship with Cielo Berrios, who is 20 years old according to her Instagram profile and has more than 60,000 followers on Tiktok, where she works as a content creator. The couple shares numerous images and recordings of their trips and celebrations both in Peru and abroad on their social networks, showing evident mutual affection.

Cielo Berríos praises her parents

Cielo Berrios It became a topic of interest on social networks, especially after receiving emotional dedications from the footballer. In turn, she published an emotional reflection about the education she received from her parents. She expressed her gratitude for the genuine love and moral principles that were transmitted to her, and made special mention of her father for her inexhaustible dedication and her mother, considered her great confidant, for her support. and constant guidance from her.

“Thanks to my parents, I am very strong now. They taught me that not everything in life is easy, they both grew up from very low and I admire them for giving me everything and not material things, but true love. My dad, a person hard worker to this day; I admire you so much for being the man you are. Only the family knows for all the hard moments we have gone through. Moments that will never be erased from our minds,” reads his post on Instagram.

