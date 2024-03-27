Victim of a serious road accident, the well-known singer Anaïs Robin died at just 21 years old: the heartbreaking message for her passing

Truly heartbreaking news is what has started to circulate in the last few hours, unfortunately the 21-year-old singer Anaïs Robin she died following a serious road accident which occurred on Saturday night. The doctors who attended could do nothing more for her.

The police are working on the incident, although at the moment there appear to be no others vehicles involved. It was his manager who confirmed the sad news, with a heartbreaking message post on social media.

According to information released by some local media, Anais was only 21 years old and had grown up for a while famous on social media, thanks to his music. She had managed to conquer many people and in fact her profile had approx half a million followers. After years of studies, she was managing to realize her biggest dream of becoming a singer.

However, it is only on the night of Sunday 24 March, that the unthinkable happened. From what the newspaper writes France Bleu Nord the singer was in the car alone, in the North of France. When suddenly, she lost control of the vehicle and went out off road and it would end up against a tree. Despite the intervention of the firefighters and medical workers, there was nothing left that could be done for her.

The message for the passing of Anaïs Robin

CREDIT: BFMTV

The news began to circulate on social media, in the last few hours, when the manager gave he confirms that she was the victim. For this reason the Gabs et Jo Labelwrote in a statement: