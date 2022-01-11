He was fed up with the insults of the haters after separation and so MavaChou committed suicide. Mom was only 32 years old influencer French who had decided with her partner to end their relationship. Fans began to take sides on both sides, coming to insult her heavily, in a hate campaign that pushed her to the terrible gesture.

MavaChou decided to take his own life last December 22, 2021, at his home in France. The Prosecutor’s Office of Epinal has already opened an investigation to understand if behind the insane gesture there are precisely the harassment against him after the separation from his partner.

Maeva Frossard, this is the real name of the 32-year-old, who everyone on social media knew as MavaChou, had told in an interview, shortly before her death, to receive insults and accusations, including pedophilia. For months, the YouTuber and influencer has been the subject of a hate campaign that probably pushed her to end it all.

Maeva Frossard was mom of 4 children. After breaking up with the now ex-husband and father of her children, with whom she had opened her successful YouTube channel for which she is known, especially on Twitter she began to receive many insults.

The couple’s former fans were divided: someone was with her, while others with the ex-husband. A hate campaign even made up of a thousand messages a day. There were even those who had come to spy on her inside her house or to call her children’s school. An unsustainable situation.

MavaChou committed suicide: the prosecutor investigates for instigating suicide

MavaChou had said that the situation was exasperating and she was forced to take antidepressants, having already attempted suicide.

I have come to want to stop living.

He had presented several complaints. The ex-husband had tried to calm down the followers, also receiving insults and threats. Now the prosecutor has opened a file for instigating suicide through virtual harassment.