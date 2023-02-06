Meet the ID. Roadside assistance buzz.

Is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz most practical commercial vehicle? No. Is it the most beneficial? Also not. It is an environmentally friendly company car and that is reason enough for some companies to purchase this bus. In addition, the ID. Buzz with its retro design is of course a nice signboard, which is also important.

The ANWB has been shopping for years Volkswagen, so it was to be expected that the Roadside Assistance also included an ID. Buzz drove off. All the more so because they already have Volkswagen ID.4s in their fleet.

The Wegenwacht currently has 110 ID.4s driving around and there are now 30 ID. Buzz Cargos. These include a starting aid installation, several batteries, a universal spare wheel and of course the necessary tools on board. All in all, about 600 kg of extra weight will be added.

Of course, more weight means less range. The ID. Buzz Cargo has a WLTP range of 424 km with its 77 kWh battery pack, but Roadside Assistance expects considerably less. They only expect to get 250 km on a single charge. That’s not very nice.

To help stalled electric cars, the ID. Wegenwachtbuzz also carry a mobile charger in the form of a trailer. This will make the range even smaller. It is therefore possible that they also have to use the mobile battery charger themselves.

At the Wegenwacht they are not the only ones who have an ID. Buzz, because there are currently 386 copies on Dutch registration. About three-quarters of these are IDs. BuzzCargo.

