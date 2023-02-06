The Sonoran forward Norma Palafox has had a less leading role in her new team in the Women’s MX League, the Maquina Celeste del Cruz Azul, where her main role is as a revulsive change in the capital team in the Clausura 2023 tournament.

And it is that since her stay both in Tuzas del Pachuca and Rojinegras del Atlas, Norma Palafox has not had the minutes that could be imagined and now she fulfills the role of change in each of the teams that she has dressed before her arrival at the Blue Cross.

In this current contest, the Sonoran striker adds five matches entering exchange with the Celestial Machinefor a total of 113 minutes played and two yellow cards to his personal account.

At the moment, there are five days played by the Maquina Celeste del Cruz Azul and so far Norma Palafox she has not been able to add her first goal with her new team in the Liga MX Femenil.

Physically, the Sonoran forward is in very good shape to play, as she showed it on her official Instagram account in a postcard where her tremendous body shows off in very good condition.

We recommend you read

It was on Tuesday when it became clear that he is physically in full swing. And it is that Palafox herself published an image on her social networks where she highlighted her remarkable physical condition, showing off her abdomen and biceps.