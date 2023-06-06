“The idol” came to HBO Max and negative comments about The Weeknd stormed social networks. The series created by Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye He has already created quite a bit of controversy over BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s scenes and has been branded as a misogynistic producer. However, other negative things that users have been saying is that the singer simply does not have the role of sexual icon that fiction seeks to portray. Who does she play and what did viewers say?

What did the fans say about The Weeknd?

“The most ridiculous thing about ‘The idol’ is that they want me to believe that The Weeknd is sexy”, commented a user in networks. And it is that the critics have been clear in saying that the role of the Canadian-American rapper is one of the worst things that the series has.

“The worst thing about ‘The idol’ is The Weeknd. It was like seeing a perverted and badly dressed Dracula,” said another of the viewers of the new HBO Max fiction, which came as a replacement for “Succession” for the opening Sundays .

“The Weeknd is that typical man who thinks he’s hot and desirable, but in reality the only thing he generates is cringe and disgust,” said another user on Twitter.

The Weeknd and his controversial role in “The idol”

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) stars as Tedros, a nightclub-owning businessman who hides a dark secret and has a knack for manipulating people. His relationship with Jocelyn will be a decisive factor in the future of the artist.

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are the protagonists of “The idol”. Photo: HBO Max

At the same time, the singer is also the creator of “The idol” together with Sam Levinson (author of “Euphoria”). Both have been criticized for having created a product accused of being misogynistic, sexist, almost pornographic and denigrating. In fact, both had already been the target of several negative comments after the departure of Amy Seimetz.

Seimetz had originally been the series’ director, but parted ways with the production after some creative differences. At the time, both Levinson and Tesfaye were said to have made the decision to break it up due to the series taking a direction towards a “female perspective”.

