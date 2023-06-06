According to data from CNNIt is estimated that around 200,000 flights take off and land internationally every day, transporting millions of people, and despite the fact that social networks have contributed to making it more common, the fact that a woman gives birth on a plane continues to raise many questions.

As you might expect, one of the most popular questions regarding the birth of babies on planes is what is their nationalityand derived from this unknown arises another that is linked to whether the nationality of the newborn can be chosen.

First of all, it will be necessary to make it clear that there is no single answer on the issue of babies being born on flights, despite the fact that it is a not so uncommon situation.

However, most of the international law experts They point out that the place where the plane is at the time the woman gives birth will be decisive in determining the nationality of the baby.

This means that if the plane is in the airspace of a particular nation, it is very likely that the newborn will acquire the nationality of that country.

However, it must be taken into account that many countries have different regulations regarding the granting of nationality to newborns when the mother is delivered on board a plane.

In general, citizenship by birth in airplanes is governed by the principle of jus soli, which refers to the right to land. In some countries they request that at least one of the parents be a citizen or legal resident in order to give the baby the nationality of the territory.

It is worth mentioning that, in most developed countries, the following options are given when it comes to a baby who was born on board a plane that was crossing their airspace:

* Give the nationality of the parents and the country from which the plane leaves

*Granting the nationality of the parents and the country of destination of the plane

* Giving only the nationality of the parents

*Granting the nationality of the parents and that of the country in which the airline is registered.