The week starts cold: nine communities on notice for fog and minimum temperatures of -6 degrees

Nine autonomous communities in the interior of the peninsula remain on yellow alert (risk for certain activities) in the early hours of the morning due to thick fog with visibility of up to 100 meters and/or minimum temperatures of up to -6 degrees. By community, Aragón and both Castilla are on yellow alert for both fog and very low minimums; only due to fog, Catalonia, Galicia, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja; and because of the cold, Madrid.

In all cases the warnings will disappear shortly as the morning progresses, according to the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In parts of Aragón and large areas of Castilla y León, as well as in areas of Cuenca and Guadalajara (Castilla-La Mancha), the weather alert is for cold, for minimum temperatures of up to -6 degrees.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Madrid and the Henares area the warning is for minimum temperatures of up to -4 ºC, especially in low areas and valley bottoms in the eastern half. In the mountains of Madrid the minimum temperatures can be up to -6 degrees.

On the other hand, intense fogs, with visibility of up to 100 meters, affect large areas of Castilla y León and can be freezing and come with fog; On the banks of the Ebro in Navarra they are also thick, with visibility up to about 100 meters.

The fog also extends to other areas with visibility of up to 200 meters; This is the case of Aragon, the central depression of Lleida and Tarragona (Catalonia), the center of Lugo (Galicia), the banks of the Ebro de La Rioja, points of Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha) or in the Rioja Alavesa (Basque Country); In many cases they will be locally freezing.