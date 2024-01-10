David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the authors of the TV series Game of thronescommented in a decidedly harsh way on the cancellation of their film Star Wars from Lucasfilmstating that: “We are not the droids they are looking for.”

The comment came during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where they also confirmed that their film would essentially be “The First Jedi“a would have told the story of the formation of the Jedi order, the creation of lightsabers and so on.

Lucasfilm had hired Benioff and Weiss in 2018 to direct a series of films, of which the first was supposed to be released in 2022. However, it was canceled in 2019. At the time, the two spoke about conflicts with their other commitments. The break with Lucasfilm therefore seemed amicable, so much so that the company's president, Kathleen Kennedy, expressed a desire to see them return to work on Star Wars in the future.

As with many official stories, however, this one also seems to have been heavily watered down for the public. A few years later, Benioff said that Lucasfilm preferred to cancel the film due to conflicts that had never been revealed before: “We had a specific story in mind and they decided they didn't want it.”

Of course, the two know that Lucasfilm has the final say on the matter: “We totally understand that. It's their company and their intellectual property, but we weren't the droids they were looking for.”