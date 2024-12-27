Behind him anticyclonic weather that has characterized this Christmas, Spanish families are already beginning to prepare to say goodbye to the year and welcome the 2025. In that sense, to better plan these important dates, the specialized portal ‘eltiempo.es’ has offered the first weather forecasts for the last week of the year, which runs from December 30 to January 6.

According to the models and trend analysis of the meteorology website, the anticyclone will continue to mark the meteorological panorama in much of the country, which predicts stability for this New Year’s Eve and New Year.

The forecast indicates that the weather during New Year’s Eve will be stable, with temperatures within normal for this time of year in most of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. This means that no major thermal anomalies are expected, which could favor outdoor celebrations in some regions.

However, according to the forecast of ‘eltiempo.es’, the Canary Islands will experience slightly warmer temperatures than usual, offering a softer start to the year for those who enjoy its beaches or landscapes during these dates.









Will it rain on New Year’s Eve in Spain according to the forecast?

Regarding the precipitationmost of the peninsular interior, including Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, Aragón, Navarra, La Rioja, the eastern Cantabrian Sea, part of Catalonia and a large part of Andalusia, will have clear or slightly cloudy skies.

On the contrary, the coastal areas of the northwest, the east of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands will remain within the normal range in terms of rainfall. The Canary Islands, as in the case of temperatures, could also experience a slightly warmer behavior. dry than normal, consolidating the stability of the climate in this point of the Atlantic.

Finally, it should be noted that, although there are still days left to have a more precise forecast, current data indicates that people who decide to enjoy these festivities in Spain will be able to delight in a quiet new year’s eve from the meteorological point of view. However, from ‘eltiempo.es’ they warn that the anticyclonic dominance could maintained beyond the start of 2025although we will have to be attentive to possible changes.