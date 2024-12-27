Out with experiments. Jennifer Lopez has decided to play it safe this Christmas and has surrounded herself with her ‘praetorian guard‘, with her daughter Emme at the head, to say goodbye between shopping and under the exclusive snow of Aspen his ‘anno horribilis’.

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is going to bury 2024 under the rug. He wants to turn the page as soon as possible and he doesn’t even want to hear about Ben Affleck or anything that smells like him. And to greet the new year He has surrounded himself with his faithful and has gone to the exclusive refuge of Aspen, in Colorado. It is there where you forget sorrows and look for hope and inspiration,

The actress and singer, 55 years old, who she reunited with her ex Ben Affleck days earlier to exchange gifts over lunch in Los Angeles, she was seen strolling with her 16-year-old daughter Emme as they left a store in the popular celebrity winter destination of Aspen. Was a family plan for J.Lowho was also seen with her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, as well as her sister, Lynda Lopez, and her longtime manager, Benny Medina. Its hard core. Who was not seen was their other son, Emme’s twin brother, Max, who was not present at the last minute Christmas Eve shopping spree.

A coat that went viral

Jennifer Lopez left a Gucci store with a lush brown coat full of hair and with a high raised collar that immediately went viral. It has people going crazy looking for the item or something similar. The singer also wore aviator-style sunglasses with black frames and amber lenses to try to go unnoticed, although with mixed success.









Ben Affleck’s ex previously revealed on social media that she was spending Christmas with his sister and his familyalong with his partner and producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and his lifelong friend Michelle Chiaravalle, as well as his children.

During a recent conversation with the British edition of ‘Vogue’, Jennifer Lopez spoke about her need to support your twin children. «There are a lot of things happening around. And I understand it. I mean, as a mother, you always want to do your best for your children. Do you want to help them?. That doesn’t stop you from being a human being who fights,” he explained.

More time with family

He previously admitted on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ that the cancellation of his ‘This Is Me… Live’ tour was almost a blessing because it allowed him to spend much more time with his children, something he never could have done otherwise. “I think it was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” he said. Although he also admitted: “It’s not like me to do that.” Many fans felt deeply disappointed with the cancellation of the tour. But she was already on other things because she had decided to think about herself for a moment.

Now it will be a year since all the disagreements and frictions in the marriage formed by Ben Affleck came to light. They became, much to their regret, one of the most media couples of the year before facing a divorce that fueled gossip in all parts of the world. Jennifer Lopez ends her most difficult year at the Aspen shelter, where she plans her future from the shelter. Never better said.